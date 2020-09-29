

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that in the most recent four weeks to 26 September, like-for-like sales in company-managed shops have averaged 76.1% of the 2019 level, in line with the Group's planning assumptions. Since reopening full estate on 2 July, like-for-like sales in company-managed shops have averaged 71.2% of the 2019 level in the 12 weeks to 26 September.



In the 39 weeks to 26 September 2020, the Group has opened 38 new shops and closed 49 shops, giving a total of 2,039 shops.



Greggs plc stated that its outlook for trading remains uncertain, with rising COVID-19 infection rates leading to increasing risks of supply chain interruption and further restrictions on customer activities out of the home.



