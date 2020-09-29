

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties Plc (SMP.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Sarwjit Sambhi as Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 2.



Sambhi succeeds Rob Hudson who was Interim Chief Executive over the past six months.



Sambhi was most recently CEO of Centrica Consumer and a member of the board at energy group Centrica plc. He held various senior positions during his 19-year tenure at the company.



Prior to Centrica, Sarwjit was at the technology and management consultancy, Booz Allen & Hamilton.



