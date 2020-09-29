New division brings together as one family all of The Access Group's human resources, payroll, learning development and compliance solutions

The Access Group, one of the UK's leading software providers for mid- to large-sized organisations, today launched Access People, its new HR software, content and services division. The online launch event is available to view live at 11am BST here and afterwards on-demand here.

Access People is the leading UK independent SaaS HR solutions provider in the UK and Ireland. The division employs 835 staff and has a turnover of £112.8m. Over 14,000 customer organisations use its solutions including Tesco Bank, JD Sports and Ella's Kitchen.

Access People joins The Access Group's existing HR operations with seven recent acquisitions, enabling organisations of any size to improve candidate attraction, employee development, engagement and retention. HR professionals can now provide the very best people experience across their organisations, all from a single vendor.

Access People solutions will soon be made available through Access Workspace, a unified platform that brings together every application from The Access Group into a simple user experience.

"With CoreHR, PeopleHR, Safety Media, Payroll Service Company, MicroLearn, Unicorn and Riliance joining the Access family in the last eighteen months or so, the possibilities for what we can do for our customers are endless," said Dean Forbes, president of Access People division. "We are bringing the teams and technologies from these companies together with The Access Group's existing HR-related offerings to become Access People."

With over 200 software developers, Access People is committed to delivering absolute freedom and flexibility through innovative solutions that adapt to customers' evolving HR and business needs.

Forbes continued: "Access People will provide customers with absolute freedom and flexibility, unparalleled breadth, depth and scalability across all areas of HCM, payroll, learning development and compliance."

Dean Forbes joined The Access Group in May 2020, when the group acquired CoreHR. In his three years as CEO there, it grew to become one of the foremost HCM technology solutions in the UK and Ireland. Forbes is a dynamic people-leader whose high energy and passion led to him being named one of the UK's 50 most ambitious business leaders by Lloyds Banking Group.

The Access People Launch Event is available to view online. The division launches at the start of a four-day feast of HR seminars titled 'The Power of People,' the people stream of The Access Group's brand new 'Access All Areas' event.

The Access Group has been recognised in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 in 2019 and is a leading provider of business software to mid-sized UK organisations. It helps more than 35,000 customers across commercial and not-for-profit sectors become more productive and efficient. Its innovative Access Workspace cloud platform transforms the way business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more.

Founded in 1989, The Access Group has an enterprise valuation of over £1billion and employs more than 2,900 staff. For more information about The Access Group, visit:https://www.theaccessgroup.com/

