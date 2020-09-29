Hivestack Appoints Nigel Clarkson As Global Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON and MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivestack, the global ad tech leader in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the appointment of Nigel Clarkson as Global Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly to CEO, Andreas Soupliotis, Clarkson will be responsible for the growth of Hivestack's business across APAC, EMEA, North America and LATAM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nigel to our leadership team," said Andreas Soupliotis, Co-founder and CEO of Hivestack. "Nigel joins our team at a pivotal time as we expand our global footprint and round out our executive leadership team. His rich experience in out-of-home (OOH), media and technology makes him one of the few leaders in our industry with experience in both the digital and programmatic ecosystems, with a clear vision of how both worlds are evolving together."

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Hivestack. The world may be at different stages of programmatic DOOH adoption, but one thing is clear - in the COVID-19 world of media planning and buying, the ability for brands to have more control over DOOH spend and be as precise as possible has never been more important," shared Chief Global Revenue Officer, Nigel Clarkson. "Hivestack's extensive capabilities on both the buy and sell side allows clients and media owners to maximise programmatic OOH spend better than anyone in the industry. I look forward to helping drive continued growth for Hivestack with their brilliant team."

Clarkson previously held the role of Commercial Director at Global Outdoor after leading the team at Exterion Media as Chief Revenue Officer. He has also held senior board level positions in the UK at Weve, Living Social and Primesight Outdoor and notably was at the helm at Yahoo as their UK Country Manager where he led the team through the merger with Oath. Nigel has also held board positions at key industry trade organisations, the IAB and Outdoor Advertising Association.

Hivestack continues its global expansion having recently completed Series A funding, new partnership announcements in several global markets across APAC, EMEA and North America.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York and Sydney.



For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack