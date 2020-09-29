

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) has issued a statement regarding appeal of the FCA's business interruption test case. The Group said it followed the necessary procedure to seek permission to appeal the court's findings at the Supreme Court. RSA noted that the Group's exposures and related reinsurance arrangements were described on 15 September and have not materially changed since then.



FCA and other insurers who were party to the court case have also filed similar applications. A court hearing in relation to these applications will take place on 2 October.



