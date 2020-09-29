

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Peugeot S.A. announced the composition of the Board of Stellantis, the new company that will result from the combination of their respective businesses. The Board of Stellantis will be comprised of 11 members, the majority of the non-executive directors being independent. FCA and its reference shareholder Exor have nominated 5 members, including John Elkann as Chairman. Groupe PSA and two of its reference shareholders have nominated 5 members, including the Senior Independent Director and the Vice Chairman. Carlos Tavares, Stellantis' CEO, will also be a member of the Board.



Completion of the proposed combination is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2021.



