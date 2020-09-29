

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial confidence weakened slightly in September after a strong improvement in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The industrial confidence index slid to -11 from -10 in August. Production expectations and the assessment on the finished goods stocks increased, while the view on order backlogs weakened sharply.



Morale improved in construction and retail, but weakened in the services sector, the survey showed.



The overall business confidence indicator climbed to 87.4 from 84.8 in the previous month.



The statistical office noted that around 75 percent of the survey responses were collected before September 10 when the government intensified measures to battle the coronavirus or Covid19 pandemic.



