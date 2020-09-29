DJ AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FTSE) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 28/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 544.2525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 85036 EQS News ID: 1137518 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)