With effect from September 30, 2020, the unit rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 12, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ALZ UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957288 Order book ID: 204071 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 30, 2020, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALZ BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957296 Order book ID: 204072 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB