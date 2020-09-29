Pharnext is a pharmaceutical company that develops new therapies leveraging pleiotropism, which is the idea that drug combinations can have effects outside of their individual canonical mechanisms. This provides access to novel methods of treating disease, which the company has used to develop its lead drug PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A, entering Phase III in Q121). We initiate with a valuation of €239.5m or €12.48/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...