The EBRD Know How Academy helps MSMEs cope with the crisis

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has launched the "Know How to…in a Crisis" programme, an online learning and advice hub to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and other crisis situations.

WELCOME TO THE KNOW HOW ACADEMY

In partnership with Crown Agents, the EBRD has created an online crisis management knowledge and information hub designed specifically for the small and micro enterprises that most need practical assistance to manage the impact of coronavirus.

Hosted on the EBRD's learning platform, The Know How Academy, the "Know How to…in a Crisis" online hub provides interactive training, videos from sector experts and vital country-specific information about resources for MSMEs.

The leading business consultancies EY and PwC are among the organisations providing valuable input and resources to the programme.

Visit www.ebrd.com/ebrd-know-how-academy to access:

Interactive bite-sized training materials, featuring quizzes, case studies and business planning tools

Videos from sector experts sharing their experiences of running a business during a crisis and out the other side

Information on local sources of financial assistance

BENEFITS OF THE PROGRAMME INCLUDE:

Free of charge - The programme is completely free to use.

Accessible - All modules and programme content are available in English, Arabic, Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian and can be accessed via all devices.

Interactive - The content is very interactive, featuring modular e-learning and other resources such as checklists, quizzes and planning tools.

Simple - The platform is easy to use and can be completed in free time to fit around busy work schedules.

HELPING BUILD A MORE RESILIENT BUSINESS

The "Know How to...in a Crisis" programme focusses on five key business pillars:

Crisis Management: Your customers and suppliers Crisis Management: Financial management essentials Crisis Management: Financing your firm Crisis Management: Your staff - your key asset Crisis Management: Management and leadership challenges

Access resources on the go!

For the best mobile experience, download the "Go.Learn" app at your app store, and insert www.ebrdknowhowacademy.com on the set up screen when prompted.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282791/EBRD_Know_How.jpg