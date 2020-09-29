FXCM Group: FXCM wins three Global Forex Awards

London, Sydney, Johannesburg

LONDON, SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 29, 2020

FXCM won the awards for:

Best Forex Trading Platform (Global)

Most Trusted Forex Broker (Africa)

Best Value Broker (Europe)



The international nature of the awards emphasises FXCM's dedication in providing its global client base with in-demand foreign exchange (FX) trading opportunities that are both plentiful and secure.

This year, FXCM has expanded its range of trading offering with a range of new trading instruments and assets, partnered with new technology vendors, and has seen the popularity of its offering increase during this year.

Winning these awards at a time when the markets are seeing a significant influx of new traders and record-breaking trading volumes shows FXCM's continued appeal as a key broker of choice.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: "Receiving recognition from the wider FX community for our team's hard work is hugely rewarding, especially in a year that's been so turbulent for the markets. And for that, we are very thankful to our customers all over the world for these awards. Winning these is a clear testament of our global, market-leading team in being able to deliver clients with the best trading experience and the customer service to match."

About FXCM:

FXCMis a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer.

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44