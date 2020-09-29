

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday that it has signed a long-term strategic deal to become BT Group plc's (BT_A.L, BT) 5G RAN supplier. The agreement would make Nokia BT's largest equipment provider.



Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment and services at BT radio sites across the UK, helping to evolve BT's radio access network to 5G. It will also support maintaining the UK's best network.



Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN or S-RAN portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products.



BT's Nokia-powered network, which currently includes Greater London, the Midlands and rural locations, will be extended to also cover multiple other towns and cities across the United Kingdom.



As part of BT's network transformation, the operator will also utilize Nokia Software's ng-SDM and NetAct network management platform, supporting the network evolution to 5G.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de