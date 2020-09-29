

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data for August at 4:30 am ET Tuesday. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to rise to 73,000 from 66,300 in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the franc, it extended rise against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 136.02 against the yen, 1.1892 against the franc, 0.9070 against the euro and 1.2876 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de