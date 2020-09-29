London-based Fintech Ebury, specialists in transactional services for businesses that trade internationally, joins Nexi Open Banking ecosystem

Nexi's partner banks will be able to strengthen their offering to SME and Corporate clients with Ebury's innovative global transaction services, which can be seamlessly integrated in the bank's infrastructure

Nexi, the leading Italian PayTech in digital payments, signs a partnership with Ebury, one of the world's leading Fintech companies providing global transaction banking services to businesses.

According to the agreement, Ebury, founded in 2009 and with offices in 20 countries including Italy, joins Nexi Open. Nexi's partner banks will be able to offer their clients the full suite of Ebury services, including international cash management, FX risk management and import/export lending.

Credit institutions will be able to expand their global transaction services with innovative solutions to overcome some of the traditional complexities of cross-border transactions. For example, Ebury International Cash Management services allow customers to open multi-currency accounts in a few hours; FX Risk Management services help businesses to reduce the risks associated with international trade; the single platform for cross-border payments gives customers a simple and transparent way to pay suppliers in over 200 countries and over 100 currencies.

Ebury's services will be offered to businesses via an advanced technology platform, easily integrating within the bank's digital infrastructure, enabling efficient access to the services and strengthening the relationship between the bank and its clients.

Ebury's business model also involves the support of dedicated specialists to help both the bank's relationship managers to maximize the customers' engagement and the SME clients to start using the new services.

"The collaboration with Ebury allows us to support Italian banks that want to expand their global transaction services to SME and Corporate clients, who are increasingly looking to compete cross-border." Renato Martini, Head of Digital Banking Solutions at Nexi commented "Our bank partners will be able to offer relevant services for Italian SMEs that are importing and exporting and strengthen the relationship with their clients by seamlessly integrating Ebury's services into their digital offering for businesses."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Nexi and how it will accelerate our collaborations with Italian banks to expand their transactional services for businesses that trade internationally." Mauro Miotto, Global Head of Partnerships at Ebury commented "Ebury's mission is to help SMEs grow in the global market and by partnering with other financial institutions we believe we can offer the best of both the Bank and the Fintech propositions, and to increase the support to businesses."

