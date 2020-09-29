On request of Lifeclean International AB, company registration number 556897-5964, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 01, 2020. The company has 37,288,810 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: LCLEAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 41,017,685 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203889 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556897-5964 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5520 Chemicals --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.