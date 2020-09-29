Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2020 | 11:45
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding/AMENDMENT

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding/AMENDMENT

PR Newswire

London, September 29

AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE PRICE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Gray
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
b)LEI213800K1T8DHOPEWW568
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share


GB0000684174
b)Nature of the transactionBuy
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7210,000
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2020-09-28
f)Place of the transactionGB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.