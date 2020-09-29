IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020.

Revenue of $1.073 billion, including total organic revenue growth of negative 1 percent

Net income of $164 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41

Adjusted EBITDA of $486 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.77

Cash flow from operations of $403 million and free cash flow of $339 million

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to measure operating performance. These terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see schedules appearing later in this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Performance

Three months ended August 31, Change Nine months ended August 31, Change (in millions, except percentages and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 1,073.2 1,112.3 (39.1 (4 3,180.6 3,294.2 (113.6 (3 Net income attributable to IHS Markit* 162.9 40.1 122.8 306 719.6 299.6 420.0 140 Adjusted EBITDA 486.2 452.9 33.3 7 1,371.8 1,326.0 45.8 3 GAAP EPS 0.41 0.10 0.31 310 1.79 0.73 1.06 145 Adjusted EPS 0.77 0.67 0.10 15 2.12 1.97 0.15 8 Cash flow from operations 402.8 412.9 (10.1 (2 800.5 1,025.6 (225.1 (22 Free cash flow 338.6 342.9 (4.3 (1 664.6 825.7 (161.1 (20

Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 includes an approximate $372 million gain on sale related to the A&D business line divestiture in December 2019. Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019 includes a one-time tax expense of approximately $200 million associated with U.S. Treasury regulations related to U.S. Tax Reform retroactive to 2018.

"In Q3, we delivered solid results as the markets we operate in have begun to recover at varying speeds. We are managing the COVID challenges well while continuing to make the right long-term decisions for the company, shareholders, and the communities that we operate in and serve," said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit.

"We are positioned to deliver results for the year that include recurring organic revenue growth, strong margin expansion, and double-digit normalized earnings growth and are exiting the year in good position to achieve our 2021 outlook," said Jonathan Gear, chief financial officer at IHS Markit.

Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Performance

Third quarter 2020 revenue decreased 1 percent organically compared to the third quarter of 2019. The following table provides additional revenue information by transaction type.

Three months ended August 31, Percentage change (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 Total Organic Recurring fixed 796.2 799.9 2 Recurring variable 153.0 144.4 6 6 Non-recurring 124.0 168.0 (26 (22 Total revenue 1,073.2 1,112.3 (4 (1

The components of revenue growth are described below by segment and in total.

Change in revenue Third quarter 2020 vs. Third quarter 2019 (All amounts represent percentage points) Organic Acquisitive Foreign

Currency Total Financial Services 4 4 Transportation (5 (5 Resources (9 (9 Consolidated Markets Solutions (5 (8 (13 Total (1 (2 (4

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Performance

Segment results were as follows (additional segment information is included later in this release):

Financial Services. Third quarter revenue for Financial Services increased $17 million, or 4 percent, to $446 million, and included 4 percent total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Financial Services increased $27 million, or 13 percent, to $226 million.

Transportation. Third quarter revenue for Transportation decreased $16 million, or 5 percent, to $299 million, with flat total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Transportation increased $19 million, or 14 percent, to $154 million.

Resources. Third quarter revenue for Resources decreased $22 million, or 9 percent, to $208 million, and included negative 9 percent total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Resources decreased $14 million, or 14 percent, to $86 million.

Consolidated Markets Solutions (CMS). Third quarter revenue for CMS decreased $18 million, or 13 percent, to $121 million, and included negative 5 percent total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for CMS remained flat at $31 million.

Outlook

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to our financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of our financial performance, but none of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to IHS Markit's quarterly earnings releases on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

We use non-GAAP measures in our operational and financial decision-making. We believe that such measures allow us to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance and our ability to generate cash flow from operations. We also believe that investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures or disclosures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to IHS Markit, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider such performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; anticipated levels of indebtedness, capital allocation, dividends, and share repurchases in future periods; our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to our management and speaks only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at investor.ihsmarkit.com.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) As of August 31, 2020 As of November 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 156.8 111.5 Accounts receivable, net 859.7 890.7 Deferred subscription costs 81.7 72.1 Assets held for sale 115.3 Other current assets 127.8 118.2 Total current assets 1,226.0 1,307.8 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 703.7 658.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 333.7 Intangible assets, net 3,941.3 4,169.0 Goodwill 9,908.5 9,836.3 Deferred income taxes 17.8 17.8 Other 102.6 98.1 Total non-current assets 15,007.6 14,779.4 Total assets 16,233.6 16,087.2 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt 251.1 251.1 Accounts payable 22.8 59.7 Accrued compensation 147.4 215.2 Other accrued expenses 437.3 479.1 Income tax payable 25.4 58.5 Deferred revenue 887.2 879.7 Operating lease liabilities 67.1 Liabilities held for sale 25.9 Total current liabilities 1,838.3 1,969.2 Long-term debt, net 4,707.6 4,874.4 Deferred income taxes 660.4 667.2 Operating lease liabilities 310.5 Other liabilities 109.9 145.5 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 14.0 15.1 Shareholders' equity 8,592.9 8,415.8 Total liabilities and equity 16,233.6 16,087.2

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except for per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 1,073.2 1,112.3 3,180.6 3,294.2 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 385.6 419.7 1,189.7 1,247.5 Selling, general and administrative 258.7 295.4 833.0 889.0 Depreciation and amortization 147.6 144.7 442.3 431.0 Restructuring and impairment charges 12.1 1.1 97.9 11.0 Acquisition-related costs 8.7 23.4 16.2 67.6 Other income, net (0.7 (114.8 (374.7 (108.4 Total operating expenses 812.0 769.5 2,204.4 2,537.7 Operating income 261.2 342.8 976.2 756.5 Interest income 0.2 0.6 0.8 1.6 Interest expense (57.7 (63.2 (178.9 (195.9 Net periodic pension and postretirement expense (0.2 (30.4 (0.7 Non-operating expense, net (57.5 (62.8 (208.5 (195.0 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in loss of equity method investees 203.7 280.0 767.7 561.5 Provision for income taxes (39.9 (240.6 (48.9 (263.9 Equity in loss of equity method investees (0.1 (0.2 (0.3 (0.5 Net income 163.7 39.2 718.5 297.1 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.8 0.9 1.1 2.5 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. 162.9 40.1 719.6 299.6 Basic earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. 0.41 0.10 1.81 0.75 Weighted average shares used in computing basic earnings per share 397.8 401.2 396.8 399.9 Diluted earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. 0.41 0.10 1.79 0.73 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 401.1 410.9 401.8 409.4

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income 718.5 297.1 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 442.3 431.0 Stock-based compensation expense 209.8 167.3 Gain on sale of assets (370.5 (113.0 Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation (75.9 Net periodic pension and postretirement expense 30.4 0.7 Undistributed earnings of affiliates, net 0.6 0.2 Pension and postretirement contributions (33.2 (1.1 Deferred income taxes (10.9 109.9 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 32.0 (17.5 Other current assets (61.2 (52.7 Accounts payable (39.0 (14.5 Accrued expenses (55.8 10.2 Income tax (42.1 106.6 Deferred revenue 6.8 39.0 Other liabilities 48.7 62.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 800.5 1,025.6 Investing activities: Capital expenditures on property and equipment (211.8 (199.9 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (4.7 (128.4 Payments to acquire cost- and equity-method investments (8.6 (6.9 Proceeds from sale of assets 470.0 159.2 Change in other assets (2.0 (2.4 Settlements of forward contracts 12.7 (28.1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 255.6 (206.5 Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 539.1 1,984.9 Repayment of borrowings (712.8 (2,613.0 Payment of debt issuance costs (12.3 Proceeds from noncontrolling interests 12.5 Contingent consideration payments (2.2 Dividends paid (203.0 Repurchases of common shares (750.0 (200.0 Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 217.3 134.1 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (117.6 (65.9 Net cash used in financing activities (1,027.0 (761.9 Foreign exchange impact on cash balance 16.2 (53.1 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45.3 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 111.5 120.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 156.8 124.1

IHS MARKIT LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DISCLOSURE (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Percent change Nine months ended August 31, Percent change 2020 2019 Total Organic 2020 2019 Total Organic Recurring revenue: Financial Services 270.0 258.6 4 4 799.5 754.6 6 6 Transportation 226.8 229.6 (1 5 641.3 669.7 (4 2 Resources 190.3 197.5 (4 (5 588.3 578.8 2 (1 CMS 109.1 114.2 (4 2 326.4 349.2 (7 2 Total recurring fixed revenue 796.2 799.9 2 2,355.5 2,352.3 3 Financial Services variable 153.0 144.4 6 6 457.8 425.4 8 8 Total recurring revenue 949.2 944.3 1 2 2,813.3 2,777.7 1 3 Non-recurring revenue: Financial Services 22.6 25.8 (12 (13 67.8 90.9 (25 (25 Transportation 72.1 85.3 (15 (12 198.0 251.9 (21 (18 Resources 17.9 32.5 (45 (39 64.5 117.4 (45 (42 CMS 11.4 24.4 (53 (41 37.0 56.3 (34 (14 Total non-recurring revenue 124.0 168.0 (26 (22 367.3 516.5 (29 (24 Total revenue: Financial Services 445.6 428.8 4 4 1,325.1 1,270.9 4 4 Transportation 298.9 314.9 (5 839.3 921.6 (9 (3 Resources 208.2 230.0 (9 (9 652.8 696.2 (6 (8 CMS 120.5 138.6 (13 (5 363.4 405.5 (10 Total revenue 1,073.2 1,112.3 (4 (1 3,180.6 3,294.2 (3 (1

IHS MARKIT LTD. RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except for per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. 162.9 40.1 719.6 299.6 Interest income (0.2 (0.6 (0.8 (1.6 Interest expense 57.7 63.2 178.9 195.9 Provision for income taxes 39.9 240.6 48.9 263.9 Depreciation 54.5 51.5 162.0 147.5 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 93.1 93.2 280.3 283.5 EBITDA (1)(6) 407.9 488.0 1,388.9 1,188.8 Stock-based compensation expense 56.0 54.0 209.8 167.3 Restructuring and impairment charges 12.1 1.1 97.9 11.0 Acquisition-related costs 3.8 8.1 6.6 21.6 Acquisition-related performance compensation 4.9 15.3 9.6 46.0 Loss on debt extinguishment 6.0 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.4 (113.0 (370.5 (113.0 Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense 30.0 Share of joint venture results not attributable to Adjusted EBITDA 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.0 (0.8 (0.8 (2.2 Adjusted EBITDA (2)(6) 486.2 452.9 1,371.8 1,326.0 Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. 162.9 40.1 719.6 299.6 Stock-based compensation expense 56.0 54.0 209.8 167.3 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 93.1 93.2 280.3 283.5 Restructuring and impairment charges 12.1 1.1 97.9 11.0 Acquisition-related costs 3.8 8.1 6.6 21.6 Acquisition-related performance compensation 4.9 15.3 9.6 46.0 Loss on debt extinguishment 6.0 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.4 (113.0 (370.5 (113.0 Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense 30.0 Income tax effect of above adjustments (27.0 178.3 (132.1 88.4 Adjusted earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.2 (0.8 (0.2 (1.9 Adjusted net income (3) 307.4 276.3 851.0 808.5 Adjusted EPS (4)(6) 0.77 0.67 2.12 1.97 Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted EPS 401.1 410.9 401.8 409.4 Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 402.8 412.9 800.5 1,025.6 Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation 75.9 Capital expenditures on property and equipment (64.2 (70.0 (211.8 (199.9 Free cash flow (5)(6) 338.6 342.9 664.6 825.7

IHS MARKIT LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Financial Services 225.9 199.1 662.6 587.9 Transportation 153.6 134.2 373.2 385.1 Resources 86.4 100.8 272.8 303.2 CMS 31.0 31.1 95.4 89.8 Shared services (10.7 (12.3 (32.2 (40.0 Total Adjusted EBITDA 486.2 452.9 1,371.8 1,326.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment: Financial Services 50.7 46.4 50.0 46.3 Transportation 51.4 42.6 44.5 41.8 Resources 41.5 43.8 41.8 43.6 CMS 25.7 22.4 26.3 22.1 Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.3 40.7 43.1 40.3

(1) EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA further excludes primarily non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, exceptional litigation, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of joint ventures and noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations). All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA are either non-cash items or items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, we believe that investors can better assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect our ability to generate free cash flow or invest in our business. For example, by excluding depreciation and amortization from EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, we believe that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance. (3) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, amortization related to acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, acquisition financing fees, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations, all net of the related tax effects). (4) Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by diluted weighted average shares. (5) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus payments for acquisition-related performance compensation minus capital expenditures. (6) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to assess our operating performance. For example, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under our revolving credit agreement.

