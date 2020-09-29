Daily riverboat freight service to transport small packages into central London for final mile delivery by bike

New river freight route through London, operated by Thames Clipper Logistics, is part of DHL's commitment to reduce congestion

DHL Express, the world's leading international express delivery service provider, has launched London's first riverboat parcel delivery service, which aims to ease congestion and provide a reliable and efficient way of transporting deliveries across the capital.

The innovative service has been introduced as part of DHL's commitment to using blended transport modes to improve access to urban areas and is an important step towards exploring the use of the river for small scale freight transport.

The riverboat service, operated by Thames Clipper Logistics, will run daily at 7:30am, transporting packages into London. The shipments will be loaded from electric vehicles onto the riverboat at Wandsworth Riverside Quarter Pier before travelling at high speed along the Thames into central London, docking at Bankside Pier for final mile delivery on DHL courier bicycles.

DHL has proven the effectiveness of combining land and waterways through its established canal delivery network in Venice, but the service in London represents its first high speed service.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive UK&I, DHL Express said: "With heavy traffic and poor air quality becoming an increasing problem in urban areas like London, we're committed to finding a better blend of transport. This new and unique service, combining electric vehicles, riverboat and last-mile bikes creates fast and efficient access across the capital."

Sean Collins, CEO, Thames Clipper Logistics said: "We're thrilled to be facilitating this service alongside DHL. As a business we strive to maximise the uses of the river as a mode of transport and will continue to reduce congestion on London's roads."

The riverboat service is the latest addition to GoGreen, DHL's group-wide environmental protection program. GoGreen is the cornerstone of DHL's sustainability work and focuses on reducing and avoiding emissions of greenhouse gases and local air pollutants. Within this is Mission 2050, targeting a reduction of all logistics-related emissions to zero by the year 2050.

