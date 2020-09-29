

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced Tuesday a series of new innovations within its customer data platform (CDP) to help marketers simplify the delivery of personalized marketing programs that increase sales, improve customer satisfaction, and grow customer lifetime value.



The latest updates to Oracle Unity enable B2B and B2C marketers to eliminate costly and complex customer data integration projects by providing a single platform that unifies all customer data and enables it to be quickly and easily activated within existing business processes.



The new innovations within Oracle's CDP will help B2B and B2C marketers personalize customer interactions and drive revenue.



Oracle Unity is a customer data management platform that provides marketers with everything they need to manage customer data. It brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the best next action within existing business processes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

