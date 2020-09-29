Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue 253.80p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 246.73p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16