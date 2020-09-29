

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The world on Tuesday recorded a terrible milestone of the number of people dying from coronavirus infection reaching 1 million.



The United States, Brazil and India make up nearly half of the total death toll globally, with U.S. recording the most deaths and infections.



With the addition of 33,735 coronavirus-related cases in the last 24 hours, total number of infections in the U.S. reached 7149073. 327 deaths in the same period took the total coronavirus death toll in the country to 205085.



The virus is spreading much faster in India than elsewhere, recording the peak of about 90,000 cases a day earlier this month. With more than six million infections, India is the second-worst affected country in the world, followed by Brazil (4.74 million cases).



But in terms of deaths, India (96,318) is behind Brazil (142,058), according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The worst pandemic that ever affected the world claimed the lives of a million people in 188 countries across every continent except Antarctica in less than ten months.



In a statement issued as global death toll hitting the million mark, UN Secretary General António Guterres called that number 'mind-numbing', and stressed the need for all nations to work together against the virus. 'Responsible leadership matters, science matters, cooperation matters and misinformation kills,' he said.



At a news conference on Monday, the UN health agency chief also announced that Drugs manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor have agreed with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to produce 120 million rapid tests over six months, which will dramatically expand the capacity to detect cases in low- and middle-income countries.



The 'new, highly portable and easy-to-use test' costing $5 will provide results in 15-30 minutes instead of hours or days, Ghebreyesus told reporters.



