Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network

The Health & Wellbeing sessions will explore the power of technology to positively impact the health sector and help transform the future of healthcare in the UK

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CogX Live, the thought leadership network, today announces Microsoft as the headline partner for its Health & Wellbeing sessions kicking off with the 30th September CogXtra - which will address the question, "What now for the National Health Service?"

CogX Live provides a platform for hundreds of partners and thousands of thought leaders to host live video sessions and build meaningful new relationships in the new world of work.

The first Health & Wellbeing sessions will include guest speakers such as the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock; pioneer of medicine Eric Topol; Director of Artificial Intelligence for NHSX, Indra Joshi, and Glen Robinson, National Technology Officer at Microsoft UK.

Laura Robinson, Enterprise Client Director, Microsoft Healthcare said: "Microsoft is focused on improving productivity, enhancing collaboration and strengthening cyber security across the healthcare sector. It is vital that the industry prioritises greater collaboration and a shared commitment to economic growth that is built on sustainability, inclusion and trust. CogX is a significant contributor in making this a reality, as a network which helps move the conversation forward with concrete actions. We will continue to support the team as they tackle the issues that matter most with creativity, inspiration and impact."

A packed programme will explore the intersection of healthcare and technology, including why better data could help us overcome some of our biggest healthcare challenges, how new technology could reimagine health systems for the future, and what healthcare professionals can learn from the Covid-19 pandemic. Sessions will run throughout the morning and will include:

Fireside Chat: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the UK, Matt Hancock MP

Focusing on the continuing importance of fighting a pandemic with innovation.

Fireside Chat: Eric Topol, Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Exploring the macro impact of COVID-19 and what health systems across the world should be taking away from this crisis.

Heads Up: How data and AI will shape the NHS

The work of the NHS AI Lab and how it will help to test and scale the most promising AI technologies for use in the NHS.

Left Hand Talks to Right: Building interoperable intelligent healthcare

Focused on the key role data plays and the main challenges healthcare professionals face when trying to build and use more intelligent data.

Fireside Chat: Christie Watson - The Courage to Care

Bestselling author Christie Watson discusses her latest book The Courage to Care - about nursing, nurses and the capacity for compassion.

Hearts on Sleeves: Preventative Health and Wearables

A vital discussion about how to create a healthier society by empowering people with wearables and data.

The Health & Wellbeing CogXtra is open to all, and CogX Live premium members have additional access to networking features, meet the speaker breakout Q&As, the year-round online expo, and intelligent recommendations to make their time as productive as possible. All NHS workers will receive premium access at no extra cost.

Ten of Microsoft's ISV partners will feature in the expo alongside the upcoming sessions.

Charlie Muirhead, CEO and founder of CogX said: "We are thrilled that Microsoft is once again our headline partner as it was for the CogX Festival and are particularly excited for this inaugural collaboration on our first Health & Wellbeing CogXtra. Against the backdrop of this once-in-a-century health crisis, CogX and Microsoft are hosting problem solvers, entrepreneurs, and technologists seeking to bolster future resilience through innovation.

"Our ambition is to be the most inclusive and forward-thinking community of leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, scientists, policy makers, artists and activists in the world. Following the success of CogX Festival 2020, we did not want to stop there, especially with the 'new world of work' here to stay. So, we have created a year-round programme of CogXtras - weekly, single topic, half day virtual sessions.

"These unique sessions are co-curated with our partners around a single issue selected from 18 topics, including Global Leadership, the Cutting Edge, Ethics, Health & Wellbeing, Planet and Smart Cities, Next-Gen Infrastructure, Fintech and the Future of Financial Services, GenZ and much more."

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge.

About CogX Live

CogX Live is a network for hundreds of organisations and thousands of thought leaders to host live video sessions and build meaningful new relationships in the new world of work.

It provides a full-service platform for anyone looking to convene private, public or brand-funded events. CogX Live will host thousands of virtual events for its partners every year.

Previous CogX speakers include: former Secretary of State, John Kerry, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, inventor of the iPod Tony Fadell, author Shoshana Zuboff, business leader Dame Vivian Hunt, Nobel Laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson. Previous CogX partners include: Microsoft, Softbank, HSBC, IBM, Google, BT, Accenture and PWC.

It is an evolution of the core CogX proposition and the most efficient way to exchange ideas and build meaningful connections in the "new world of work".

The launch of CogX Live follows the success of the fully virtual CogX Festival in June 2020, which was the largest of its kind in the world with 44,000 attendees, 1,211 speakers and 14,000 meeting requests over three days.

CogX Live provides an enhanced way to learn, connect and move conversations forward. Premium members have access to 100s of sessions, 1,000s of booths and members to network with. The CogX Live platform delivers highly personalised recommendations based on the profiles of each user.

The inaugural series of sessions on CogX Live, the co-curated CogXtras, will focus on addressing the question "How do we get the next 10 years right?" The events will bring together political leaders, policymakers, chief executives, scientists, skilled professionals and the world's brightest academics across 18 topics such as building resiliency for the future, strengthening health systems and developing infrastructure that will prepare us for future crises.

The CogX Festival set the standard for what a digital event should be, streaming 18 simultaneous topic stages online over three days in June, using best-in-class broadcasting technology and Artificial Intelligence to bring together attendees to network with like-minded peers and attend events relevant to them.

