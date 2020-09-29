Goji, a leading UK-based technology company that provides an investment platform that connects alternative investment managers with high net worth investors globally, has selected BackBay Communications as its agency of record. BackBay is an integrated financial services public relations, content development, and digital marketing agency with dedicated teams focused on financial technology, asset management, private equity and venture capital, and impact investing.

BackBay will help Goji develop and deploy an integrated public relations and thought leadership content development and social media program to build brand awareness of Goji and its technology solutions among private equity, private real estate and wealth management firms and high net worth individuals.

"We selected BackBay Communications because of the agency's financial services focus, specifically with the fintech, investment management, and private equity media," said Goji CEO David Genn. "BackBay's integrated approach, encompassing media relations, content and social media will help raise awareness for Goji's secure and scalable modular platform that provides individuals with greater access to alternative investments."

"Many individuals desire greater access to alternative investments to broaden their portfolios with what has been a strong performing asset class, while many institutions seeking to raise funds would welcome the capital of individual investors. Goji provides the technology to make this happen," said Bill Haynes, Founder CEO, BackBay Communications. "We are very pleased to work with David and his team at Goji to help broaden access to the private markets for individual investors."

About Goji

Goji's mission is to make it as easy for individual investors to access private assets as their mainstream counterparts. Goji provides investment platform technology that allows managers to onboard a global investor base regardless of the scale of their ambition. Investors in Goji include AXA Strategic Ventures and Anthemis. Goji is headquartered in the UK and regulated by the FCA. For more information, please visit www.goji.investments.

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations, content development, and digital marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including financial technology companies, private equity and venture capital firms, wealth managers, family offices, and impact investing firms. BackBay focuses on helping its clients build their brands and drive growth. BackBay's services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

