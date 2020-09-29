

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's quarterly unemployment rate eased for the first time in eight months in August, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in the three months to July.



The number of unemployed fell by 57,500 persons to 214,400 in August.



In the month of August, the number of unemployed decreased by 32,000 thousand month-on-month to 185,000 persons.



The number of youth unemployed, who are those in the 15-24 age group, was 48,000 in the three months to August and the youth jobless rate was 14.8 percent.



Employment decreased by 40,200 persons year-on-year to 4.47 million in the June to August period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de