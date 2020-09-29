

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Swiss International Air Lines has agreed to accept the request from CEO Thomas Klühr to release him from duties at the end of 2020. He will simultaneously step down as Chairman of the Board of Edelweiss Air. The SWISS Board will appoint Thomas Klühr's successor in the fourth-quarter.



Thomas Klühr has been CEO of Swiss International Air Lines since February 2016. He will in future serve on the yet-to-be-established Swiss Aviation Foundation. The further Swiss Aviation Foundation members will be appointed by the end of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

