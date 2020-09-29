Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PN6W ISIN: US4268971045 Ticker-Symbol: 336P 
Tradegate
24.09.20
10:13 Uhr
2,480 Euro
-0,020
-0,80 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5402,56014:24
2,5402,56014:42
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2020 | 14:32
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 4th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), today announced that Dr. Robert Foster, Hepion's CEO, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.hepionpharma.com under "Events" in the Investors section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other types of hepatitis. The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Preclinical studies also have demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms. These diverse therapeutic activities result from CRV431's potent inhibition of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Currently in clinical phase development, CRV431 shows potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com

SOURCE: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608179/Hepion-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwrights-4th-Annual-NASH-Virtual-Investor-Conference

HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.