GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Setting Plans to Launch in U.S. and Canada

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), through its Vitana-X subsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce that the prelaunch phase for the U.S. and Canadian markets will be initiated in a few weeks. Vitana-X has already taken the appropriate steps in the areas of ??product approvals, logistics and administration.

"We have been working towards this special moment for a long time," stated, Bernhard Sammer, Co-Founder of Vitana-X Inc. "The U.S. American and North American markets in general undoubtedly offer a significantly high potential and I think that Vitana-X combines a contemporary philosophy and also a highly attractive business opportunity."

The prelaunch phase will offer the possibility of pre-registration for business and cooperation partners. The official start is planned after the prelaunch phase and will take place in the first quarter of 2021. Vitana-X co-founder Bernhard Sammer, continued, "We already have countless inquiries from the United States, where people are telling us that they can hardly wait for our company to start in North America. In particular, the trend of micelle-formulated products and the timing are very attractive for those interested in the business. That is why extensive negotiations with well-known leaders from the U.S. will start this year. "

All details and exact dates, including more information about the prelaunch phase and also the official Vitana-X U.S. opening event will be announced shortly.

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC: GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2019, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

press@ghcapital-inc.us

305-714-9397

