The "Europe Healthcare API Market by Services, by End User, by Deployment, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Healthcare API Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The steady ascent in the acknowledgment and adoption of healthcare API arrangements by specialists, patients, and payers is anticipated to profit the worldwide market during the forecast period. The worldwide healthcare API market is driven by the increment in acceptance of API-incorporated electronic health records (EHRs), which ensure ease of data availability. Moreover, persistent upgradations and ascend in initiatives by EHRs merchants and healthcare IT businesses fuel market development.

However, loss and control of significant patient data and worries identified with security breaches limit the market development. Besides, the constant rise in government initiatives to relocate from the conventional method to technologically developed healthcare frameworks and IT-empowered solutions and services is anticipated to give various chances to market improvement.

The worldwide healthcare API market is ruled by top players, for example, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., eClinicalWorks, and Apple Inc. Expanding adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) coordinated Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that give straightforwardness and simplicity of healthcare data availability is driving the market development.

Besides, improved patient results expanded patient satisfaction, and advancement in the care quality is driving the market expansion. Besides, expanding the requirement for healthcare integration is driving interest. Incorporation of new work processes between the providers and the payers, the applications which can get to information from EHRs, wearables, and their services, consistent progress of care are some of the important factors expanding the adoption of healthcare API.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Services

Remote Patient Monitoring

Appointments

EHR Access

Wearable Medical Device

Payment

By End User

Providers

Healthcare Payers

Vendors

Patients

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, LLC)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple, Inc.

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8ywqa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005676/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900