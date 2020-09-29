Duck Creek Technologies: Manitoba Public Insurance Moves to Replace Core Systems with Duck Creek SaaS to Increase Operational Efficiency and Better Serve Manitobans

Insurer increases focus on better serving Manitobans with investment in the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand

Boston, Sept. 29, 2020announced today that Manitoba Public Insurance, a provincial non-profit Crown corporation that has served Manitobans since 1971, has selected the Duck Creek Suiteto power its digital transformation. The insurer chose Duck Creek's Policy, Rating, Billing, Claims, and Insightssolutions to replace home-grown core systems, with the objectives of increased efficiency and focus on customer service - made possible with Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

MPI provides universal mandatory basic automobile insurance coverage for all drivers and for private and commercial vehicles, as well as a number of optional automobile insurance products in the province of Manitoba. Its digital transformation initiative is designed to increase self-sufficiency, operational efficiencies, speed to market, quality of insurance products, and customer self-service enablement. As MPI continues to focus on a customer-centric business culture, a platform that will enhance the experience of all Manitoba stakeholders was critical.

"Serving the needs of Manitobans is our top priority, and we've undertaken a major project to address those needs through digital transformation. We knew that we needed to make a change, and that SaaS was a critical requirement," said Benjamin Graham, President and CEO of Manitoba Pubic Insurance. "The maturity and security of Duck Creek OnDemandgives us access to a state-of-the-art platformthat will be kept current, healthy, and secure. OnDemand allows us to reduce our risk registry at the same time as enhancing SLA's, security, and more. Duck Creek's functional depth of solutions, open and configurable architecture, cloud delivery, and P&C insurance experience made them a perfect choice for our project, and we are looking forward to delivering the service Manitobans want and expect through the use of these cutting-edge tools."

OnDemand is Duck Creek's end-to-end SaaS solution, providing all of the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today's industry-one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it, and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

"This digital transformation represents a significant step forward for Manitoba Public Insurance and is yet another signal that the Canadian market is moving to SaaS," said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek OnDemand will let MPI focus on the right challenges-building the new products and customer experiences their policyholders expect-while our team handles day-to-day IT operations and application upgrades for them behind the scenes. We are happy to welcome Manitoba Public Insurance to the Duck Creek family and look forward to helping them continue to grow and succeed."

About Manitoba Public Insurance:

Manitoba Public Insurance is a Crown corporation that delivers insurance, registration and licensing services to Manitoba drivers, available through claim and service centres in 12 communities across the province. MPI services are also available at more than 300 Autopac agents across Manitoba. To learn more, visit www.mpi.mb.ca

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com