Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Generates Record Revenues for Fiscal 2020

Recent Acquition Fuels Unprecedented Growth for Holding Company

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29 ,2020 / (OTC PINK:LVGI) Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("LVGI" or "the Company") today announced it has generated record revenues for the fiscal year 2020, July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

"All of the fiscal year revenues we report today were generated with only one subsidiary, Rokin Inc., which was just acquired on May 6, 2020," said Joseph Francella, CEO, Limitless Venture Group, Inc. "With the acquisition of KetoSports in our First Quarter of 2021, this coming quarter alone will blow those revenue numbers away. We will continue to grow our revenues quarter over quarter from now on. Additionally, we have lock-up agreements with all of our major convertible note holders and we are not selling stock under our SEC-approved Reg A offering thereby creating greater shareholder value and company market capitalization. Furthermore, our annual financial statement will be posted to OTC Markets within their time limit to keep us Pink Current."

"Although sales for both KetoSports and Rokin are on the rise, both companies suffered in sales earlier this year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic," added Devon Diaz, COO. "We saw this as an excellent opportunity to focus our initial growth efforts on helping our subsidiaries find new markets and refocus their attention on web-based sales. As a result, we have contracted with the marketing team at Elevate Branding and Marketing (https://www.elevatethemarketing.com/) and A to Z Reliable, Inc. (https://atozreliable.com/) to begin a $100,000 marketing campaign aimed toward raising the profiles of both companies. These campaigns will lay the groundwork to generate significant revenues from both B2B and B2C markets over the next year and to help stabilize baseline sales so these entities can continue to expand product lines and explore new markets.

"Both Rokin Vapes and Keto Sports have tremendous possibilities," said Ann Ackerman, President, Elevate Branding and Marketing. "We are already working on positioning enhancements and marketing initiatives that will strengthen their positions in their respective marketplaces."

Dennis Shaknovich, CEO of A to Z Reliable, Inc., explains, "Social Media Exposure is now the most effective marketing strategy available in today's highly competitive markets. A to Z Reliable, Inc. targets specific audiences tailored to the needs of our clients using custom-designed Tweets and Posts. We then use the analytics to focus on the campaigns which provide maximized results. Working with both Rokin, Inc. and KetoSports, Inc., is going to be a huge challenge we are excited to pursue. Because Rokin, Inc., is a vape battery company, utilizing traditional, online marketing has many obstacles. However, our team has unique ways of carefully navigating these barriers so that we can deliver massive traffic without harming the business' rankings. We are also excited to be working with KetoSports, as the ketone marketplace is massive. Creating a distinguishing brand that stands out from the rest of the crowd is what we do best. We are looking forward to generating massive amounts of qualified traffic for KetoSports and have a huge impact on sales immediately."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (LVGI) is a holding company that produces, distributes and markets various product lines through its subsidiaries with a non-stop vision of expansion through additional majority acquisitions.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

For additional Info please visit: www.rokinvapes.com, www.ketosports.com, www.lvginc.com

