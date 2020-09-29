Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

29 September 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting was held earlier today. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed and the results of the poll are set out below. All resolutions were passed.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020. 25,788,131 99.90% 26,607 0.10% 25,814,738 3,600 2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company. 25,387,759 99.84% 39,999 0.16% 25,427,758 390,580 3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company. 25,757,759 99.84% 39,999 0.16% 25,797,758 20,580 4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company. 25,757,759 99.84% 39,999 0.16% 25,797,758 20,580 5. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 31 March 2020. 25,659,048 99.77% 59,414 0.23% 25,718,462 99,876 6. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditors to Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 25,666,560 99.74% 66,700 0.26% 25,733,260 85,078 Special Business 7. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution) 25,761,321 99.83% 43,752 0.17% 25,805,073 13,265 8. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution) 25,584,226 99.12% 227,032 0.88% 25,811,258 7,080 9. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a discount to the net asset value per share providing that such discount is narrower than that at which they were bought. (Special Resolution) 25,692,786 99.60% 104,345 0.40% 25,797,131 21,207 10. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution) 25,793,674 99.90% 24,664 0.10% 25,818,338 0 11. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 25,471,994 98.70% 335,127 1.30% 25,807,121 11,217

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020, the time by which shareholders who wanted to vote at the Annual General Meeting must have been entered on the Company's register of members the Company's issued share capital consists of 117,051,911 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. There are 195,000 shares in treasury and therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 116,856,911.

Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and in accordance with the UK Government's guidance on social distancing and prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings, attendance at the Meeting was restricted.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

