Jetex: A GLOBAL SOLUTION FOR THE COMPLEXITIES OF TRAVEL

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private jet travel may be down - in August, private flights were down 21.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019 - but the rebound is picking up speed.

There is new demand from new clientele. Private jets are picking up passengers who cannot find the commercial route they want or get the peace of mind they seek.

As private jet companies ramp up to meet this new demand, so must companies that provide the operational support to private flights, including private terminals, trip support and fuel providers.

A company with a global network that operates more than 30 terminals around the world, Jetex has been handling flights for travel within Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific, not only meeting but exceeding the safety requirements in each country. This means, regularly cleaning high touch surfaces in the terminal and accommodating testing and quarantining requirements, whether it is in Paris, Malaga, Dubai, Marrakech or Abidjan. To clean aircraft cabins, Jetex uses the newest technology, bipolar ionization, that leaves no chemical residue and is odorless.

"At a time when travel can be so complex, it helps aircraft operators, operations managers, and pilots to have the simplicity of one company providing everything the trip needs, one company to seamlessly handle all the requirements," said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex, a global aviation company. "We are a one-stop solution."

With leisure travel between the United States and the European Union restricted, business corridors become an attractive option for travel across the Atlantic. Companies like Jetex help operators, pilots, or passengers find these corridors and meet the requirements. Once they've cleared one Schengen country, they can easily fly to another.

As demand waxes and wanes during uncertain times, the private jet industry can do its best to provide more certainty, more continuity of service to the routes that are open and for the travelers who still need to get where they are going.

"People are still going on vacation. The Caribbean is still a popular destination. We provide trip planning, fuel, and ground handling for the destinations that are open and ready to welcome American travelers. This includes safe guidance to more distant and exotic destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East." said Mardini. We are a truly global company, so we can help you get to wherever in the world you want to travel."

"I have such a positive outlook towards the future of the industry that I am expanding our network. We will soon be announcing entry into new markets, adding new locations to our network of private terminals," concludes Adel Mardini. "We expect remarkable growth in the next three to five years."

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

