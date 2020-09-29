Brighter recently announced Q220 results. Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some commercialisation delays, especially with the registration of Actiste in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, as of May the service is commercially available in Sweden and the company is harvesting user insights that will help it improve the experience over time. Additionally, the company announced a partnership with the provincial government of West Java (population of c 50 million) in Indonesia for a pilot.

