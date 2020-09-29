Piteco SpA once again generated good revenue and EBITDA growth in H1, of 11% and 24%, respectively. FY20 had an excellent start, although the COVID-19 pandemic subsequently slowed down progress. While Piteco's products can help steer financial and treasury decision-making at times of crisis, at the height of lockdown, the acquisition of new clients slowed. During H1 Piteco acquired EveryMake for an initial €0.55m in cash, which has been integrated into the Piteco SpA business. A new product in the data matching space is planned for launch in H2, and there will also be a major release of Piteco SpA's existing software. At 13.6x FY21 EV/EBITDA, Piteco continues to trade at a discount to its international software peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...