

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer confidence increased for a fifth straight month in September, survey data from the statistical office Turkstat showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 88.5 from 85.9 in August. The index has climbed in every month after hitting a low in April.



A reading above 100 suggests an optimistic outlook, while a score below 100 indicates pessimism.



The latest improvement in the index was due to increases in consumer, manufacturing and services confidence indicators, the statistical office said.



Meanwhile, morale weakened in the retail trade and construction sectors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

