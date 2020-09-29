Napster and RecoChoku Partner to Deliver 50 Million Songs to NTT DOCOMO Wireless Subscribers

RecoChoku's dMusic Subscription Service Now Powered by Napster

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napster and RecoChoku announced today a new partnership that offers NTT DOCOMO subscribers access to 50 million songs. RecoChoku is adding Rhapsody's Powered by Napster catalog to its dMusic subscription service.

"RecoChoku has done an incredible job building dMusic into one of the largest music services in Japan," said Dan Charlson, Vice President, International of Napster. "Powered by Napster and 50 million songs make it an even more compelling offering, one sure to delight dMusic and NTT DOCOMO subscribers."

Charlson said the Powered by Napster catalog adds Western independent artists and tracks to the dMusic offering.

RecoChoku, in collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, offers smartphone users and music fans a unique mobile music experience that includes playlists recommended by subscribers' interests, and unlimited viewing of more than 100,000 music videos and live images.

"Customers want new services and richer experiences from both their music and wireless providers," said Tomohiko Momose, Corporate Officer of RecoChoku. "Powered by Napster helps us meet that need by providing dMusic and NTT DOCOMO subscribers an unparalleled premium music experience."

Rhapsody's Powered by Napster platform offers companies a full suite of technologies and solutions that includes media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, personalization, recommendations, rights management, customer billing, and royalty calculation capabilities.

The new relationship with RecoChoku is part of Rhapsody's ongoing expansion in the Japanese market, and is helping fuel the popularity of streaming music among Japanese consumers. Rhapsody also provides its Powered by Napster service to partners Sony Music Entertainment Japan and Rakuten.

The dMusic subscription service is available for Android and iOS mobile users.

To learn more about the RecoChoku partnership and how companies can get "Powered by Napster" visit https://business.napster.com/ .

About Napster

An early pioneer in music streaming and subscription services, Napster today owns and operates the Napster brand consumer direct music streaming platform service available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices. It is a world-class technology provider of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and white label solutions for music and audio, and designs, builds, and operates the most capable and flexible streaming and subscription platforms and applications for partners in the media, telco, auto, retail, fitness, and device OEM industries.

About RecoChoku Co., Ltd.

RecoChoku is the one of the largest music distributors in Japan, offering advanced and value-added services. RecoChoku started "Chaku-uta," the world's first master ringtone service in 2002 and launched "Chaku-uta full" (full-length master ringer tone) in 2004. RecoChoku's music download service can be used in smartphones, Personal Computers, Nintendo Switch in addition to traditional phones. RecoChoku also offers a paid-subscription streaming service. RecoChoku is currently expanding into artist development and support, live events, and a new music crowdfunding service.

