The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 October 2020. ISIN: DK0060889962 ------------------------------------------------ Name: IR Invest Danske Aktier ------------------------------------------------ New name: IA Invest Danske Aktier ------------------------------------------------ Short name: IRIDKA ------------------------------------------------ New short name: IAIDKA ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 144371 ------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792270