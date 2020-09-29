Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Announces Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Clearance of the T-SPOT.TB Test for Use in Pediatrics Over the Age of Two

The T-SPOT.TB test is now the only interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) cleared for use in children ages two and upwards in the United States

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has received clearance from the FDA to amend the pediatric age limitation to allow use of the T-SPOT.TB test in individuals two years of age and older.

"This clearance fills an unmet need, as many pediatric patients are still TB screened using the antiquated tuberculin skin test. Removing this pediatric limitation further demonstrates the strong clinical performance of the T-SPOT.TB test across a spectrum of patient populations," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "This clearance comes at a perfect time for pediatric patients, parents and providers. Completing TB screening in one office visit is critical during this pandemic. Whether it's a TB screen due to patient risk or a mandatory test for a school physical, providers can now confidently complete their pediatric patient screen in one visit with an FDA approved diagnostic."

The T-SPOT.TB test is available nationally through Quest Diagnostics and through regional laboratory partners.

For additional information about the T-SPOT.TB test, visit www.tspot.com.

Aboutthe T-SPOT.TBTest

The T-SPOT.TB test is a single-visit blood test for TB screening and is one of only two recommended alternatives to the tuberculin skin test (TST) - otherwise known as purified protein derivative (PPD) test, or the Mantoux test. The T-SPOT.TB test is available in over 50 countries including Europe, China, Japan and the US, and is recognized by the WHO as one of the 100 essential diagnostic tests that should be available in every country. The T-SPOT.TB test uses a standardized sample, reducing the influence of factors in the blood which may affect performance, and normalizing for cell number variation. The test has been shown to have a sensitivity of 95.6% and a specificity in excess of 97.1%, and is able to maintain performance even in samples otherwise difficult to test, such as samples from immunosuppressed patients. The T-SPOT.TB test does not cross-react with the BCG vaccine1. Automation of the T-SPOT.TB test is possible using the T-Cell Select reagent kit. Automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings2. The T-Cell Select reagent kit also enables samples to be stored at ambient temperature for up to 54 hours after blood is collected.

AboutOxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

