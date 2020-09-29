Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
WKN: A2PYR9 ISIN: CA94856V2084 Ticker-Symbol: 0OS2 
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2020 | 15:08
Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("WKND!" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) further to the press release of September 25, 2020, the Company announces that the CSE has approved the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will commence on opening of trading on October 1, 2020 with the record date set at October 2, 2020. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN are: 94856V307and CA94856V3074, respectively.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Odyssey Trust Company, the Company's registrar and transfer agent.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational and medicinal cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812
E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608218/Weekend-Unlimited-Update

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
