Although the healthcare industry is large and extremely crucial for consumers, it is not free of challenges. Recently, there has been a major disruption in the healthcare industry, and companies have struggled to overcome these challenges. What are these challenges, and what is the solution? Some of the major challenges in the industry are the advent of digital therapeutics, tax reforms, rising need for upskilled health workers, and emerging trade pressures. Infiniti's healthcare market research engagements enable healthcare companies to study the market they are in, seek to enter into, and prepare for the various factors that would influence their operations. For companies attempting to expand into the US healthcare industry, a healthcare market research engagement can help explore new avenues and markets for growth. To leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering healthcare market research for comprehensive insights and unparalleled strategies on market expansion, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005715/en/

Healthcare Market Research for a Healthcare Company: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Disputes over the US healthcare reform and the future of the Affordable Care Act dominated headlines in 2018, but that could take a backseat this year, as challenges such as digital therapeutics and tax reforms have started coming to the forefront," says a healthcare market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a healthcare company, based out of Canada, sought to expand their business operations to the United States. As the US healthcare industry is highly competitive and saturated, the client wanted to understand the market and gain comprehensive insights before making any major investments. Additionally, the client sought to understand the impact of the advent of digital therapeutics on various landscapes. The client also wanted to evaluate capital requirements for improved efficiency and productivity, and ensure they efficiently capitalized on new and impending investments into technologies, such as AI and robotic process automation (RPA). Therefore, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering healthcare market research. Within the nine-week engagement, the healthcare provider also sought to identify tax reforms, accommodate new rules and policies, evaluate the budget required to recruit or train skilled workers.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's healthcare market research experts created a comprehensive market expansion plan for the client. The plan included the following:

Market entry advisory to review macro and micro-economic environment, and identify the best route to enter the new market

Market opportunity analysis to assess markets' readiness for new offerings, and identify competitors leveraging similar technologies as the client

Market scanning solution to help the client understand the evolving healthcare policies and tax reforms, and track regional developments

Evaluation of the capital requirements and analysis of the capital investment for recruiting skilled workers to support business operations

Speak to industry experts to understand the important benefits of Infiniti's healthcare market research engagement, and why companies in the healthcare industry must leverage it.

Business Outcome:

With insights from Infiniti's healthcare market research experts, the client understood the competitive scenario and market demographics. The client also developed a detailed understanding of market opportunities for their product and service offerings. Additionally, the company devised a comprehensive and effective market expansion plan. They further understood the current and future market potential and capital investment. Furthermore, within two years of entering the new market, the client achieved profitable growth. The company established itself as one of the top 20 companies in the new market with Infiniti's healthcare market research engagement.

To learn more about the value of healthcare market research for healthcare companies attempting to scale, grow, or expand into a new market, read the complete article.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005715/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us