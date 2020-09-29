Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Playfair (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC: PLYFF) has collected a total of 1,613 MMI samples in three phases of MMI soil geochemical sampling to evaluate 24 targets generated by Windfall Geotek's CARDS platform. Six targets have been selected for further work including the highly significant Storboren Copper Anomaly.





The first phase of the MMI evaluation process identified 15 of the original 24 CARDS targets for further field work. The second phase of MMI provided detailed spatial continuity and extended MMI anomalies on 2 targets.

The just completed third phase covered the remaining 13 targets selected from the first phase MMI together with one additional CARDS target proximal to the past producing Rostvangen Mine.Four targets were selected for further work based on the third phase MMI results bringing the total to six targets.

CEO Don Moore states: "Having a compelling drill target emerge from geochemical data alone on a high priority CARDS target is a rare event; nonetheless Storboren is drill-ready."

Further fieldwork is planned on the remaining 5 principal targets with the goal of advancing some, or all, of these to drill-ready targets.

The Company and its Norway-based representative are working closely with local authorities and the Directorate of Mining to obtain the required permissions for drilling Storboren.

Playfair Mining's 100% owned RKV copper-cobalt-nickel project currently encompasses 344 square kilometers in a historic mining area about 100 km south of Trondheim by road. Two historic copper mines, Kvikne and Rostvangen, a drilled nickel-copper deposit, Vakkerlien, and over 20 known mineral occurrences mapped and sampled by the Norwegian Geological Survey (NGU) together with an extensive digital database formed the initial impetus for exploration in the area.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

There is no green future without minerals. The road to a cleaner environment includes batteries. Batteries use copper, nickel, and cobalt.

