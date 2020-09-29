Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Black Tusk Resources' (CSE: TUSK) (OTC PINK: BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has received preliminary results from a 3D Induced Polarization Survey for its McKenzie East gold property. Val d'Or, Quebec-based Abitibi Geophysics was engaged to undertake a OreVision IP survey over the main target zone on the McKenzie East gold property, he company's flagship gold project is The McKenzie East Gold Property, which comprises 2 claim groups separated by 1 kilometer, located 30 kilometers north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghpO2DeGfdI

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.

The IP survey lines were located within the northwest area of the McKenzie East property in order to trace possible gold-bearing structures similar those located on the McKenzie Break property located 2 kilometres west of the Black Tusk claims. A series of 1.5 kilometre long lines were tested by the IP survey, for a total of 7.5 kilometres. Abitibi will continue to process and model the 3D IP survey results to provide a more detailed visualization of the underlying bedrock and associated structures for drilling.

With the current permit allowing for 18 drill pads on the property, Black Tusk expects to be diamond drill testing the best targets defined by the data so far obtained, within the following months.

Richard Penn, President and CEO, stated: "The results of the IP survey are very encouraging, with Abitibi providing 5 new targets for potential drill testing. The targets have been modeled as high relative "Gold Index" on the resulting profiles. The IP targets are also supported by magnetic anomalies produced from the drone magnetic survey completed earlier this year. Soil sample MMI results also indicate potential for gold and copper to be associated with the geophysical targets. The beautiful thing about Val-d'or is you can drill all year round. It's fantastic infrastructure."

In addition to its McKenzie East Gold Property, the company currently holds 100% ownership in 4 other gold and palladium projects in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Val d'Or, Quebec. Black Tusk also owns a piece of the historic British Columbia gold mining scene, by way of the high-grade South Rim Gold Property in the Smithers Mining camp of central British Columbia.

The company is fully funded having recently closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,368,606, which included $204,000 of flow through financing and $2,164,606 of non-flow through financing.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923 or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64820