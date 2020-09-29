Correction refers to ISIN Code in bold letters below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Qliro AB, company registration number 556962-2441, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Qliro AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met, first day of trading is expected to October 2, 2020. As per today's date the company has 17,972,973 shares as per today's date. Short Name: QLIRO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 17,972,973 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013719077 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 204109 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.