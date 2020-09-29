Andersen Global enters a Collaboration Agreement with Templar Chambers, one of the largest law firms in Guyana, providing additional coverage for the organization's Caribbean platform.

The full-service law firm was founded in 2004 and provides legal expertise across a wide spectrum of practice areas including banking and finance, corporate, contract and commercial, energy, mining, oil and gas, real estate, litigation as well as intellectual property. The firm brings in a highly experienced team of four attorneys and seven staff members, providing services to local and international clients doing business in Guyana.

"Our firm is proud of the key role that we play in supporting Guyana's development by helping new business enterprises grow and international companies enter the Guyanese market," Office Managing Partner Glenn Hanoman said. "As one of Guyana's leading commercial and business law firms, we are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions. Our values and vision align strongly with Andersen Global, and we look forward to working together to provide our clients with the most comprehensive, seamless service."

"The Caribbean is a diverse region and an important market for global business, and it is critical to our success in this region that we collaborate with firms that are committed to stewardship and transparency," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "We have ambitious plans to continue our expansion in the region and collaborating with the respected Templar Chambers team further strengthens an already solid Caribbean platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 203 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

