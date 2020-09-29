Bad Bunny, Camilo, Kany García, J Balvin, Jesse Joy, Natalia Lafourcade, Ricky Martin, Fito Páez and Carlos Vives vie for Album Of The Year

The Latin Recording Academyhas announced the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music. The Latin GRAMMYs are voted on by The Latin Academy's international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

This year's Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, featuring some of the most accomplished and renowned trendsetters and worldwide ambassadors of Latin music across genres, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio)and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana

Artists with multiple nominations include Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro "Sky" Ramírez, Residente, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis "Tainy" and Carlos Vives

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awardsnominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, reflecting an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020). The Latin Recording Academy's online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit product digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for the first-ever and very successful virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of the large majority of voting members, regardless of their location.

"Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr.,President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."

New categories, voted on and approved earlier this year, including Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, received an overwhelming number of entries. Furthermore, the Best Merengue/Bachata Album, Best Flamenco Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories are returning after meeting the minimum submission requirements.

The final round of voting to determine Latin GRAMMY winners will begin Oct. 8. Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 19 at the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies.

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). With the theme "Music Makes Us Human," the reimagined telecast will be anchored from Miami with uplifting performances from multiple cities around the world. Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

Preceding the telecast is the Latin GRAMMY Premiere ceremony where the majority of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards categories will be awarded. This long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches will be a virtual, high-quality production featuring remote performances and the ability for all nominees to participate.

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 53 categories. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Record Of The Year

"China" Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna J Balvin

"Cuando Estés Aquí" Pablo Alborán

"Vete" Bad Bunny

"Solari Yacumenza" Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

"Rojo" J Balvin

"Tutu" Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" Kany García Nahuel Pennisi

"Tusa" Karol G Nicki Minaj

"René" Residente

"Contigo" Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG -Bad Bunny

Oasis - J Balvin Bad Bunny

Colores - J Balvin

Por Primera Vez Camilo

Mesa para Dos Kany García

Aire (Versión Día) - Jesse Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio Fito Páez

Cumbiana Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

"ADMV" Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Bonita" Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes Sebastián Yatra)

"Codo Con Codo" Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"El Mismo Aire" Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

"For Sale" Alejandro Sanz Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz Carlos Vives)

"ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" Kany García, songwriter (Kany García Nahuel Pennisi)

"René" Residente, songwriter (Residente)

"Tiburones" Oscar Hernández Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

"Tusa" Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G Nicki Minaj)

"Tutu" Camilo, Jon Leone Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler - Aitana

Prisma - Beret

Por Primera Vez - Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado - Juanes

Pausa Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)

Yo Perreo Sola Bad Bunny

Morado J Balvin

Loco Contigo Dj Snake J Balvin Featuring Tyga

Porfa Feid Justin Quiles

Chicharrón Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

Te Soñé de Nuevo Ozuna

Si Te Vas Sech Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue Riccie Oriach

Mariposas Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego Prince Royce

Cumbiana Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México - Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" - Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández -Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY! Christian Nodal

Best Portuguese Language Song

"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)" Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley Samuel Rosa)

"Abricó-De-Macaco" Francisco Bosco João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte Belchior)" Dj Duh, Emicida Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur Pabllo Vittar)

"Libertação" Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)

"Pardo" Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)

Disclaimer: This release has been prepared with label copy information and recordings provided by labels and Academy members. Modifications to the official nominations list may occur based on further review of the information provided.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, The Biggest Night in Latin Music, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

