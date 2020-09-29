Technavio has been monitoring the thermoplastic composites market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The aerospace and defense sector is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- High cost of carbon fiber is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 5.93 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Polyone Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers?
- Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
- The APAC region will contribute 50% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Polyone Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for biodegradable plastics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Thermoplastic Composites Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Thermoplastic Composites Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Goods and Electronics
- Automotive
- Construction
- Wind Energy
- Other End-users
- Product
- Short Fiber Thermoplastics
- Long Fiber Thermoplastics
- Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics
- Glass Mat Thermoplastics
- Resin Type
- Polyamide
- Polypropelene
- Polytheretherketone
- Hybrid
- Others
- Fiber Type
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Mineral Fiber
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Thermoplastic Composites Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The thermoplastic composites market report covers the following areas:
- Thermoplastic Composites Market Size
- Thermoplastic Composites Market Trends
- Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis
This study identifies high cost of carbon fiber as one of the prime reasons driving the thermoplastic composites market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Thermoplastic Composites Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic composites market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the thermoplastic composites market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the thermoplastic composites market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoplastic composites market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Short fiber thermoplastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Long fiber thermoplastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Continuous fiber thermoplastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Glass mat thermoplastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer goods and electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wind energy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other end-users Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE
- Market segmentation by resin type
- Comparison by resin type
- Polyamide Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polypropylene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyetheretherketone Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by resin type
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FIBER TYPE
- Market segmentation by fiber type
- Comparison by fiber type
- Glass fiber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Carbon fiber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mineral fiber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by fiber type
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use of fiber-reinforced composite materials in medical
- applications
- Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics
- High cost of carbon fiber
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp.
- Covestro AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- LANXESS AG
- Polyone Corp.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay SA
- Toray Industries Inc.
PART 17: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 18: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
