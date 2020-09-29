

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has acquired BlueWater Federal Solutions, Inc., an information technology systems and services firm. Based in Chantilly, Virginia, BlueWater delivers full lifecycle solutions and modernization for U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence. BlueWater is joining the company's Government Services Group.



Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech CEO, said: 'The addition of BlueWater builds on our strategy to grow our advanced analytics business with expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, and mission-essential services for our U.S. federal customers.'



