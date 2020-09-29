With effect from September 30, 2020, the unit rights in Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 12, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ALELIO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957361 Order book ID: 204059 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 30, 2020, the paid subscription units in Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALELIO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957379 Order book ID: 204070 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB