Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 Ticker-Symbol: G2O 
Stuttgart
29.09.20
08:04 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,200
-3,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2020 | 15:53
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)

Golar LNG has today been informed that the board of directors of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo", the Company) has accepted Mr. Eduardo Antonello's request for Leave of Absence with immediate effect. Mr. Antonello has informed the company that in the coming period he'll concentrate his efforts to address recent allegations that have been made against him dating to a period before the formation of the Company.

The Hygo board wants to emphasize that the Mr. Antonello's leave is not in any way linked to any action or misconduct during his tenure at Hygo where he has been instrumental in building a very robust integrated LNG business, delivering cheaper and cleaner energy to the Brazilian market.

His functions in the Company will temporarily be taken over by the Hygo Board which reiterates to its shareholders and customers its total commitment to continue to build a global company able to democratize the use of LNG by replacing more expensive and polluting fuel sources like diesel, oil and coal.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar LNG Limited and Hygo Transition Services Ltd. undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Golar LNG Limited and Hygo Transition Services Ltd. undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 29, 2020

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Eduardo Maranhão

Stuart Buchanan

GOLAR LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.